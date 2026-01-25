MISSOULA — Lincoln Rogers has been literally, and figuratively, growing up before our eyes on the basketball court for the Missoula Sentinel Spartans.

As a freshman, Rogers saw varsity minutes as a young up-and-coming talent. But that swift jump into high school had some growing pains.

Missoula Sentinel's Lincoln Rogers taking game to new heights in senior season

"My freshman year, I was like 5-(foot)-10," Rogers recalled. "I was just some like little kid, maybe 120 pounds. I was super small. And I came in here and it was just funny. I was like a little shooter, that's pretty much all I did. And then I grew to 6-5 my sophomore year. So that was like a six-to-seven inch growth spurt."

Now standing at 6-8, Rogers has grown into one of the state's most prolific talents and scorers for the Spartans, who currently boast a 9-1 record so far this season.

"People have been telling me like my whole life, it's been like, high school's going to go by fast, and I wouldn't believe them," Rogers said. "And now I'm in my last moments of my senior year and it doesn't even feel real at this point. I'm just going to try and give it all I got this year, one last run."

Rogers became a full-fledged starter that sophomore season, as head coach Sam Beighle saw his potential and ran with him.

Rogers learned the nuances of the game and adjusted to the speed and physicality of the varsity level. That season, Sentinel made a run to the Class AA state championship game with Rogers hitting some key buckets along the way in the postseason.

"And then seeing like just pieces come together and then people start playing more together as a team and that was big for me. Just seeing that and being in that spot, I was kind of just like, wow, this is something that can really happen," Rogers said. "And now even this year, it's like, I've seen even more. Like, we have the pieces, just got to keep grinding, getting better every day."

Basketball has been a family affair for Rogers, who was born in North Dakota and also lived in Minnesota before moving to Missoula in early elementary school.

"My grandpa played at (North Dakota State) and he was big time," Rogers said. "And then my other grandpa played at an NAIA school. I just remember him every day, like always just taking me to the gym, both of them just taking me to the gym and just like kind of setting that out for me. My parents didn't want to really pressure me to doing anything I didn't want to do. So they've been just supportive of what I've wanted to do for everything."

Rogers' work and growth in the game has paid off, too, as he'll compete at the college level and suit up at NCAA Division II Minnesota State Moorhead next year.

"It's been a dream since day one," Rogers said about his college commitment. "I've always believed in myself that I can do that, and I think I could play at any level, but I definitely think it's most important just to find like coaches that believe in you. I'm very happy with where I'm at."

But the focus for now is his remaining time at Sentinel, with eyes on the state title.

"Really soaking in the moments I have with these guys is going to be the big one for me," Rogers said. "Every single one of them, wouldn't be possible without them. And I just am very grateful for this team."

