Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Missoula Loyola's Reynolds Johnston named Montana Gatorade player of the year

Reynolds Johnston
Mike Scherting/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Reynolds Johnston (44) battles for position with Manhattan's Callin Fenno.
Reynolds Johnston
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 12:01:44-04

MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola junior Reynolds Johnston is the Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year, the organization announced Thursday.

Johnston, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in helping the Rams to an undefeated season and second consecutive Class B state championship. He also averaged 3.1 assists per game while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

In the Rams' 69-54 championship win over Fairview, Reynolds scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.

“I have not seen anyone better than him,” Florence coach Shea Bradshaw said in a news release from Gatorade. “His game is the complete package. He will have a successful college career.”

According to the news release, Johnston is a National Honor Society member, volunteers locally as part of annual food drives, participates in Loyola's marketing club and maintains an A average in the classroom.

Johnston is the first player from Loyola to win the Gatorade award.

Dougie Peoples of Butte Central was the 2023 award winner.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state