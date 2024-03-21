Missoula Loyola's Reynolds Johnston named Montana Gatorade player of the year

MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola junior Reynolds Johnston is the Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year, the organization announced Thursday.

Johnston, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in helping the Rams to an undefeated season and second consecutive Class B state championship. He also averaged 3.1 assists per game while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

In the Rams' 69-54 championship win over Fairview, Reynolds scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.

“I have not seen anyone better than him,” Florence coach Shea Bradshaw said in a news release from Gatorade. “His game is the complete package. He will have a successful college career.”

According to the news release, Johnston is a National Honor Society member, volunteers locally as part of annual food drives, participates in Loyola's marketing club and maintains an A average in the classroom.

Johnston is the first player from Loyola to win the Gatorade award.

Dougie Peoples of Butte Central was the 2023 award winner.