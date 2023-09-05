Hardin basketball legend Larry Pretty Weasel passes away

BILLINGS — Larry Pretty Weasel, a prominent and transcendent figure in Montana high school basketball history, passed away Sunday at his home, according to posts on social media and confirmed to MTN Sports by Lodge Grass boys basketball coach Josh Stewart.

Pretty Weasel was a star at Hardin High School in the 1950s, bringing recognition to basketball on Montana’s reservations. Standing only 5-foot-10, Pretty Weasel was known for his quickness, jumping ability and dexterity.

Fans would flock to gymnasiums across eastern Montana to get a glimpse of Pretty Weasel, a legend in Montana basketball lore. Hardin placed third at the 1957 Class A state tournament, losing to eventual champion Sidney 60-59 in the semifinals. Pretty Weasel scored 128 points in the four tournament games, including 48 in Hardin’s consolation-game win over Billings Central.

Pretty Weasel earned all-state honors, scoring 712 points during his senior year (29.4 per game). In 15 conference games, he averaged 31 points per game, which included a 54-point outing. Opponents struggled to contain Pretty Weasel’s ability to change hands on his jump shot in mid-air, depending on how he was being defended.

He was a state high jump champion at Hardin and was named Montana’s most outstanding athlete. Big-time colleges — including Utah and Texas A&M — recruited him, but Pretty Weasel played at Rocky Mountain College. He ultimately returned to the Crow Reservation.

Hardin retired Pretty Weasel’s jersey and the Montana High School Association inducted him into its hall of fame in 1993. The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame made him part of its first class of inductees in 2007.

Services for Pretty Weasel are pending, according to Bullis Mortuary in Hardin.

