Deep Glendive boys, now No. 2 in Class A, stay focused with lofty expectations

BILLINGS — When Glendive’s boys broke a 15-year state tournament drought in 2022, it felt like a benchmark moment for the program.

After years of falling short, the Red Devils finally placed themselves back among Class A’s top tier.

But Glendive has since become a state-tourney staple, having qualified in each of the past three seasons. For some on the team, making it that far is all they’ve known.

And this season is providing the team — which is out to a 9-2 overall record and entered this week riding a six-game winning streak — with perhaps its highest hopes since the Derek Selvig era nearly 20 years ago.

“We’re focused,” senior Levi Eaton told MTN Sports. “We came into the season knowing what we could do and the expectations we had. We know that there's going to be people coming after us and giving us their best shot.”

This year’s version of the Red Devils, who are now ranked No. 2 in MTN Sports' Class A power rankings, is an eclectic mix of veteran leadership and youthful talent. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Eaton is one of several seniors playing vital roles, a group that also includes Carter Amsler and Shann McPherson.

Seniors Kooper Kutzler, Dylan Jolliffe and Kason Berry provide support off the bench.

Much of the juice, though, has come from a high-scoring freshman named Ethan Rivas, who has on his résumé an overtime game-winner to beat Class A contender Lockwood earlier in the season — a game in which he poured in 30 points.

Rivas averages roughly 16 points per game, a team-high. Sophomore Cy Eaton is also among the team’s top-five scorers.

It’s a squad that has taken other teams’ best shots and proven to be up to the task. But that’s no reason to feel satisfied.

“Our goal is just like every other team in the state, and we know what we have to do to do it, and that's by getting better each week,” Levi Eaton said.

“Our biggest strength right now is that we’re an older ball club that just kind of understands that it’s a long season and we’ve got a lot of improving to do,” 18th-year coach Wade Murphy said. “I like our start. But it has to do with being a little older and just kind of understanding how to win games.

“It makes it easier for me as a coach, I can tell you that.”

Murphy credits assistant coach Gavin McPherson for the work he’s put in with Glendive’s younger players, a group McPherson has shepherded since grade school.

To that point, Rivas’ impact has been significant beyond his exploits in the OT win over Lockwood.

“He plays older than he is,” Murphy said of Rivas, who also got varsity playing time last year as an eighth grader. “We just kind of turn him loose and let him play. He’s a special player, and our older kids understand what he can bring to the team.”

Last week, the Red Devils beat Sidney and Havre by 19 and 14 points, respectively, to extend their winning streak. They also have a road victory over traditional power Billings Central.

They split two games against Lockwood but haven’t lost since an eight-point defeat to Frenchtown at the East-West Tipoff in East Helena on Dec. 21.

At Laurel on Jan. 11, Glendive saw a 15-point lead evaporate in the first half but later went on a 26-3 run to secure an 18-point win.

As the season hits its backstretch, Glendive feels it still has a lot to prove. And that’s before the always-tough Eastern A tournament convenes at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at the end of February.

The Red Devils’ aim is to continue peaking toward that moment to overcome the Billings Centrals and Lockwoods of the world when it matters most.

“I still feel like we’re chasing them to a certain extent,” Murphy said. “I know that sounds crazy because we’ve beaten them. But I look at where we’re at and what we have and I still feel like we haven’t played as well as we could play consistently.”

Murphy added: “Winning in December and January is fun. It gets you attention and your community gets excited. But we have work to do. And what’s nice is that I think our kids understand that.”

With a continued push, the Red Devils can reclaim a spot at the state tournament — what is now a very familiar place.

