MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 20

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 18:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Jan. 18, 2025)
Class AA
1. Helena (7-1)
2. Billings West (7-2)
3. Gallatin (7-1)
4. Billings Skyview (6-2)
5. Helena Capital (5-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (8-1)
2. Glendive (9-2)
3. Lockwood (8-2)
4. Ronan (6-2)
5. Billings Central (6-3)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (9-1)
2. Lodge Grass (9-0)
3. Fairfield (10-0)
4. Three Forks (8-1)
5. Columbus (8-2)
6. Glasgow (7-2)
7. Florence (7-3)
8. Conrad (7-3)
9. Lone Peak (8-2)
T-10. Arlee (8-2); Red Lodge (8-3)
Class C
1. Box Elder (9-0)
2. Scobey (10-0)
3. Circle (10-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (7-1)
5. Plentywood (9-1)
6. Lustre Christian (9-2)
7. St. Regis (10-0)
8. Lincoln (8-1)
9. Savage (8-2)
10. Cascade (8-1)