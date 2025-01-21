MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 20

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 18: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Jan. 18, 2025) Class AA 1. Helena (7-1) 2. Billings West (7-2) 3. Gallatin (7-1) 4. Billings Skyview (6-2) 5. Helena Capital (5-3) Class A 1. Dillon (8-1) 2. Glendive (9-2) 3. Lockwood (8-2) 4. Ronan (6-2) 5. Billings Central (6-3) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (9-1) 2. Lodge Grass (9-0) 3. Fairfield (10-0) 4. Three Forks (8-1) 5. Columbus (8-2) 6. Glasgow (7-2) 7. Florence (7-3) 8. Conrad (7-3) 9. Lone Peak (8-2) T-10. Arlee (8-2); Red Lodge (8-3) Class C 1. Box Elder (9-0) 2. Scobey (10-0) 3. Circle (10-1) 4. Manhattan Christian (7-1) 5. Plentywood (9-1) 6. Lustre Christian (9-2) 7. St. Regis (10-0) 8. Lincoln (8-1) 9. Savage (8-2) 10. Cascade (8-1)



