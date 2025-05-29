After three-plus decades wearing multiple hats, Scott Anderson retiring from Missoula Loyola

MISSOULA — Scott Anderson has been a staple at Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart High School.

Since 1990, he's been a teacher at his alma mater, but now he's ready for a new chapter.

"As far as teaching goes, I've been parking in the same spot for about 34 years and it's just time for a change," Anderson said.

In his time as a teacher, Anderson has held many hats and taught many classes, including history, political science, economics, marketing, Montana history, world geography and religion.

And his impact even reaches past that.

"It was awesome. I had tons of opportunities," Anderson said. "I was a student-teacher, a coach, a principal, vice principal. I ran the foundation. I got a chance to see every little part of the school, so it's pretty special to me. And I'm not going anywhere. I probably will do something else and I'm excited about future challenges, but I'll always be part of Loyola."

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

It's time for a change, though he's not quite sure what that entails.

But with his retirement from Loyola — Anderson graduated from the school in 1978 — he steps away from his role as the head coach of the boys basketball program, as well, after leading the Rams to three straight Class B state titles, culminating with their latest in Missoula in March. He also surpassed his own milestone of 500 career wins in January.

"I just reminded them every night, you're only as good as your last game," Anderson said. "Everybody wants a piece of you right now and that's kind of fun. And I said, 'You know how it would be if we got a chance to play a state champion and how fun that would be and and how hard it is to stay on top once you get there,' and that motivated them a little bit."

It comes after Anderson, 64, had previously spent 24 years as a head coach at Loyola, and though they got ever so close, the Rams never broke through until this second stint.

"I mean, we've never won one. To win three in a row and to do it in front of Missoula was pretty special," he said. "So we enjoyed that part, but just the relationships have been a ball and then alumni coming back and wanting to be part of this.

"I was close friends with their parents because most of them played for me, and they just started thinking that they were going to be the best team that ever went through there. And sure enough they are. So it was just a great team and a great run."

It was a historic run, and one Anderson played a large part of at a place that has given him so much.

The next steps now await as he turns the page, having left a hefty and wide-ranging mark at the school.

"I'm excited about other all kinds of options open, just kind of a fresh start somewhere for a little bit. I feel good," Anderson said. "I feel young so I want to keep going as long as I can. I just feel like there comes a time when there's a bunch of young people that are hoping for my opportunity. You know, it opened up for me and I'd like to do that for the next person."

