Missoula Loyola head coach Scott Anderson records 500th career win as Rams roll past Thompson Falls

MISSOULA — History was made on Thursday night in Missoula as longtime Loyola Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Scott Anderson won his 500th career game as a head coach as the Rams defeated Thompson Falls 71-26 at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.

Ethan Stack led the way with 25 points for the Rams who quickly built a double-digit lead and never looked back as the two-time reigning Class B state champions improved to 6-1 on the season.

"He's just a lovable character and we're so thankful for him," Stack, a senior forward, said of Anderson after the game. "We knew it was going to be a home game which is kind of special. Just this environment and everybody, alumni, gets to come watch him and see this happen so we're super happy for him and we're just going to keep rolling."

"I just love these kids," Anderson added. "They hang out at the house, I've known them all since they were about third graders. Toby Stack and Chris Clevenger started coaching these kids, they talked me into coming back so I'm just excited for them and I'm glad I get to be part of it."

Anderson coached Loyola for 24 years in his first stint before taking six years off and returning. Now in the fourth year of his second stint, he achieved that milestone as the Rams are embarking on the meat of their schedule while looking to be the first Class B team to three-peat since Lodge Grass did it from 1988-1990.

"As soon as you meet him, you know you want to play as hard as you can for him," senior guard Declan Harrington said. "He's a true leader in that sense because he inspires his kids to play to the highest of their ability, and going into the season we knew this was going to be a moral victory and going to be sentimental, but our goal remains to win state so we're focused on that."

At the conclusion of the game, the team gathered at center court to give a tribute to Anderson, who said he had no idea they were planning the festivities to honor him. Anderson gave full credit to his players past and present, saying, "I've never made a basket, I've never won a game. It's a lot of longevity and a lot of great kids."

From there, the arena erupted in applause with the student section chanting his name and his players mobbing him for a big hug. According to the MHSA official record book, only three other boys basketball coaches are listed as having reached 500 wins, though the record book is largely incomplete.

According to the MHSA, "Only records and performances that have been approved through the proper process are included in the Montana High School Sports Record Book. Records were compiled in 1995 and again in 2000, but have not been extensively updated or researched since that time. For a record or performance to be published in the record book, the application form must be completed and approved by the home high school administration."

So for Anderson, the big 500 has officially been reached, but everyone on Thursday still had their sights fully set on the ultimate prize come March at the State B tournament in Missoula.

"We won the first one, then won the second one, and it was 500 wins. Now it's time to win the third one but it's just awesome," senior forward Reynolds Johnston said. "We're always in the gym and working hard and Anderson has been there opening it up for us. Every practice bringing good energy, good attitude. I think that's why we've been so good is because of him."