Providence Argos lead way in all-Frontier Conference volleyball awards

WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament volleyball champion Providence placed four players on the league's all-conference first team, including player of the year Cydney Finberg-Roberts.

Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the all-conference volleyball selections on Monday.

Finberg-Roberts, a 5-foot-11 junior setter from Columbia Falls, was named the Frontier's player of the year and setter of the year after helping the Argos to their third appearance in the NAIA national tournament. UP has won 18 consecutive games and will host Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in an opening-round match of the NAIA tournament on Saturday.

Providence head coach Arunas Duda was named the Frontier Conference coach of the year, and senior middle blocker Renae Davis, senior libero Sacha Legros and freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Sadie Lott were named to the all-conference first team for the Argos. Lott was named the freshman of the year, and Providence assistant coach Drew Coules was selected the assistant coach of the year.

Rocky Mountain College, which is also headed to the NAIA tournament and will host Bushnell (Ore.) in the opening round, also had four players selected to the first team, including defensive player of the year Ayla Embry, a sophomore libero from Bozeman. Junior middle blocker Weiying Wu, another first-team all-conference choice for the Battlin' Bears, was named the league's newcomer of the year. Morgan Allen, a 6-0 junior middle blocker from Three Forks, and Natalie Hilderman, a 6-1 senior setter from Red Lodge, were also named to the all-conference first team for Rocky.

Taelyr Krantz and Lexi Mikkelsen of Carroll College and Maureen Jessop and Karina Mickelson of Montana Tech rounded out the first-team selections. The complete all-conference teams, plus the all-freshmen team and the Champions of Character recipients, are below.

2020-21 Frontier Conference all-conference volleyball first team

Taelyr Krantz, Carroll College, 6-0, Jr., MB; Helena, Mont.

Lexi Mikkelsen, Carroll College, 6-2, Jr., OH; Nine Mile Falls, Wash.

Maureen Jessop, Montana Tech, 6-1, So., OH; Corvallis, Mont.

Karina Mickelson Montana Tech, 6-0, Sr., OH; Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Morgan Allen, Rocky Mountain College, 6-0, Jr., MB; Three Forks, Mont.

Ayla Embry, Rocky Mountain College, 5-4, So., L; Bozeman, Mont.

Natalie Hilderman, Rocky Mountain College, 6-1, Sr., S; Red Lodge, Mont.

Weiying Wu, Rocky Mountain College, 6-2, Jr, MB; Bejing, China

Renae Davis, University of Providence, 5-8, Sr., MB; Pleasant View, Utah

Cydney Roberts-Finberg, University of Providence, 5-11, Jr.,S; Columbia Falls, Mont.

Sacha Legros, University of Providence, 5-9, Sr., L; Verviers, Belgium

Sadie Lott, University of Providence, 5-9, Fr., OH/MB; Idaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Frontier Conference all-conference volleyball second team

Julia Carr, Carroll College, 5-7, Fr., L; Portland, Ore.

Ali Williams, Carroll College, 6-1, Sr., S; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Rylee Burmester, MSU-Northern, 5-10, Sr., OH; Star Valley, Wyo.

Cady Siemion, Montana Western, 5-10, Sr., OH; Huntley, Mont.

Kyra Oakland, Rocky Mountain College, 5-10, So., OH; Miles City, Mont.

Jensyn Turner, University of Providence, 5-10, Sr., RS; Payson, Utah 2020-21

Frontier Conference all-conference volleyball all-freshmen team

Julia Carr, Carroll College, 5-7, L; Portland, Ore.

Lexie Gleasman, Carroll College, 5-10, OH; Chelan, Wash.

Alana Graves, MSU-Northern, 5-11, MB; Ballantine, Mont.

Emily Feller, MSU-Northern, 5-9, S; Helena, Mont.

Taylor Christensen, University of Providence, 5-7, DS; Belgrade, Mont.

Sadie Lott, University of Providence, 5-9, OH/MB; Idaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Volleyball Champions of Character

Madi Quick, Carroll College, 5-3, Sr., DS; Helena, Mont.

Shania Neubauer, MSU-Northern, 5-9, Sr., DS/L; Belgrade, Mont.

Emma Carvo, Montana Tech, 5-4, So., S; Idaho Falls, Idaho

McKenna Fink, Montana Western, 5-8, Sr., S; Highland, Calif.

Morgan Allen, Rocky Mountain College, 6-0, Jr., MB; Three Forks, Mont.

Cydney Roberts-Finberg, University of Providence, 5-11, Jr.,S; Columbia Falls, Mont.