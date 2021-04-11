Providence extends win streak to 18, beats Rocky for Frontier tournament title

GREAT FALLS — Make it another one for the Argos.

The No. 15 University of Providence volleyball team withstood an early test to take down No. 18 Rocky Mountain College in the Frontier Conference tournament championship 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 on Saturday. It was UP's third consecutive Frontier tournament title and 18th straight victory on the season.

"There's a quote that describes it really well. 'We practice like we've never won. And then we play like we've never lost.' And so it's kind of nice to see the girls just ready to get after it every day in practice, and then come to the matches there's no quit in them," head coach Arunas Duda said. "I mean, we got kicked pretty good in that first set. And the girls just responded so well, with calm and confidence. It was fun."

Argo setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 39 assists and freshman Sadie Lott tallied a match-high 13 kills. Senior libero Sacha Legros had 34 digs for the Argos. For Rocky, Morgan Allen had seven kills and Natalie Hilderman had 23 assists. Ayla Embry had 25 digs.

"I just I can't believe we did it. It was a great effort from our whole team. Rocky's a great opponent. So for us to pull it out, it's just so exciting," Finberg-Roberts said.

The win guaranteed the program's third-ever trip to the NAIA national tournament.

"This is such a special group and fought through so much adversity this season," Duda said. "And just to be able to finish this way, for the regular season and the postseason is just amazing. So we're excited about the next step. But we're going to enjoy this one, for sure."

The Argos improve to 20-2 and will host a first-round match in the NAIA national tournament on Saturday. UP learns its first-round opponent on Monday. Rocky falls to 17-4.