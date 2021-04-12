Providence, Rocky Mountain College to host opening-round matches in NAIA volleyball tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Providence and Rocky Mountain College will host opening-round matches in the 2021 NAIA women's volleyball championship.

The NAIA revealed the 48 qualifiers for the tournament and opening-round pairings on Monday.

The Argos, who have won 18 consecutive games, including a four-set win over Rocky in the Frontier Conference tournament championship match to secure the league's automatic bid to the national tournament, will host Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in the opening round. Olivet Nazarene won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.

The 15th-ranked Argos (20-2) will be making their third appearance in the national tournament.

Rocky (17-4), which received an at-large bid, is making its seventh NAIA national tournament appearance and will host Bushnell (Ore.) in the opening round. Bushnell was also an at-large selection after the Beacons (13-6) lost to Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinal round.

The opening-round matches are Saturday at campus sites. The winners of the 24 opening-round matches then converge on the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for pool play on April 27-28. The top team in each pool will advance to the elimination bracket, which begins play on April 29. The semifinals are scheduled for April 30 and the championship match May 1.

The complete list of qualifiers and opening-round pairings can be found here.