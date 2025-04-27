Montana State's Brody Grebe, Montana's Hayden Harris get NFL rookie opportunities

There are other avenues to the NFL for those that aren't drafted, and Montana State's Brody Grebe and Montana's Hayden Harris took advantage Saturday.

Grebe and Harris did not hear their names called in the 2025 selection process, but have been afforded rookie opportunities.

James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana's Hayden Harris celebrates a fumble recovery against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Grebe, from Melstone, received a rookie minicamp invite from the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday and is working on a free agent contract with the team, a source told MTN Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 250 pound Grebe was the 2024 Big Sky Conference defensive MVP finished his MSU career with 26.5 quarterback sacks and a second-team All-American in 2024. He finished his MSU career with 26.5 quarterback sacks and was a three-time All-America selection.

Harris, meanwhile, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to reports.

Harris transferred to Montana from FBS UCLA after the 2022 season. In two years with the Griz, the 6-5, 255-pound Harris totaled 11.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. He was named second-team All-Big Sky in 2024 and was the team's defensive MVP.

Harris is from Mill Creek, Wash., but has dual U.S/Canadian citizenship and is also considered a prospect for the upcoming CFL draft, along with fellow Griz Keelan White.

Additionaly, former Montana State defensively lineman Sebastian Valdez, who spent the 2024 season at the University of Washington, reported signed a UDFA deal with the 49ers.

Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr, who was projected by several outlets as a late-round pick, wasn't drafted Saturday but is expected to have UDFA or minicamp opportunities, also.

The Bobcats' Tommy Mellott and Montana's Junior Bergen — both Treasure State products — were drafted Saturday; Butte's Mellott was picked by the Raiders in the sixth round while Billings' Bergen went to the 49ers in the seventh round.

