Sack master: Montana DE Hayden Harris wreaking havoc on opposing QBs in encore with Griz

MISSOULA — In two years with the Montana Grizzlies football program, Hayden Harris has gone from valuable starter on the defensive line to all-around nightmare for opposing offenses.

Harris is one of the top sack leaders in the entire FCS with 7.5 on the season, as he's leaving his mark in his senior year.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) pumps up the crowd during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.

"Finishing on a high note is something that, you know, we all want to do here and our senior class, we want to have the best experience we can and provide as much to the program as we can," Harris said. "So focusing on what we need to do, and hopefully doing as well as we can so we can try to make a push and win as many games as possible."

A native of Mill Creek, Washington outside of Seattle, Harris grew up with a dream of achieving high level athletics.

That came from his father, but also he was inspired by his grandfather, David Mills, who played in the NBA in the 1960s, and Harris made a commitment in high school to pursue college football.

"I watched football my whole life, and watching college football, I'd always wanted to achieve that dream of mine and end up playing on TV for my family," Harris said. "And that was always a goal of mine. And that's something that came to fruition, thank God, and just been an awesome experience so far.

"Went to a lot of Seahawks games growing up, and as well as (University of Washington) games when I was a kid. And it was just something I always wanted to do. And watching those guys go out there and play on every Saturday in front of all those fans was something that I also aspired to do as well."

Plus, he's always played with his grandfather in mind.

"He passed away when I was really young," Harris said. "My dad told me all sorts of stories about him and what kind of man he was. He was a great man, and I think that he passed that along to my father as well. I would just always follow in his footsteps to achieve that dream. It's just great."

Eventually, that dream came true, as Harris received an offer to play at UCLA, an opportunity he jumped on.

James Dobson / MTN Sports University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.

"It was kind of just an instant commit," he said. "I let them know that, like they got a committable guy if they wanted to offer me when they were talking to me in the process. And thank God that that came true. And I couldn't be any more grateful for that place. They got me my degree. I got to play four meaningful years of football, and it was just a special, special time.

"They implanted a DNA in me that to work hard at everything I do, whether it be off the field with school or on the field as well, with football in the weight room, whatever it took. Just work your hardest, and things will work out for you."

After completing his political science degree, Harris opted to grad transfer to a place where he could get his MBA.

Montana eventually got on his radar, and Harris made the quick transition and instantly became a starter at defensive end as the Grizzlies made a run to the FCS national championship last season.

"I'm in a whole new place, whole new people. I mean, the weather is completely different, so there was definitely some transition," he said. "But football is football, and I'm glad I came here, because I met some awesome people here, and I couldn't be any more grateful.

"The guys, I mean, last year's run was really special, and we're looking forward to do that this year as well. But just the guys in general, there's so many connections I've made here, and so many relationships, and these guys have been so welcoming to me, and they've welcomed me with open arms, and I couldn't be any more grateful."

That has all led to this season, as Harris has been a leader and force of nature on the defensive line for the Griz, with all of the work over the years coming to fruition in a big way. This season, Harris has totaled 23 tackles, 9.5 for loss, plus he's forced three fumbles and recovered one and also picked off a pass against Morehead State.

"It's been a long time that I've been playing football, 15-plus years," Harris said. "And to finally, you know, have that dream come true was really special for me, and to have that grow out. Through my entire college career, it's been nothing but a blessing. I'm just so grateful to be here and looking back at it, I'm just proud of myself."

