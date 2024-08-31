Watch Now
Montana Sports Original: Brody Grebe, the cowboy from Melstone

MELSTONE — Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe is a fourth-generation cowboy from Melstone.

Before he was a two-time All-American and Big Sky Conference preseason defensive player of the year for the Bobcats, Grebe was a multi-sport standout in high school, competing in basketball, football, track and field, and rodeo. Outside of the athletic arena, Grebe worked the family ranch alongside his brother and father.

Now a senior at Montana State, Grebe was voted a team captain and selected to wear the Bobcats' legacy No. 41 jersey.

