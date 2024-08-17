'We’ll go as far as those dudes take us': A position breakdown of Montana State's offensive line

BOZEMAN — The past two seasons, Montana State has had the second-best rushing offense in the FCS. That statistic is a reflection of a dominant offensive line, and the group hopes the same standard in recent history will remain for 2024.

"They’ve dominated every single year that they’ve been together, and they have such chemistry," Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott said. "You know, it’s so impressive to see five guys, 300 pounds plus, that are moving in sync. It’s really a thing of beauty to watch it on film."

"We’ve hung our hat on the offensive line since we’ve been here," Montana State offensive coordinator Tyler Walker said during the first week of fall camp. "And I think, you know, (Justus) Perkin’s taken more snaps than anybody here.

"And then you’ve got Marcus (Wehr), and you’ve got Conner (Moore), and when Cole (Sain) gets back and J.T. (Reed), and we’ve got some young guys. I feel that we’ll go as far as those dudes take us."

Since Walker reflected on the group's depth in the first week of camp, Sain has returned from injury. Both he and Reed, who spent last season out with injury, should be set to take the field against New Mexico in the season opener, according to Montana State coach Brent Vigen.

But Vigen also noted that Perkins suffered an injury during a scrimmage on Aug. 10.

"I think the most concerning one right now is Justus Perkins," Vigen said. "(He) went down on Saturday. Not season ending by any means. You know, that one right now is probably the most concerning thing that’s been sustained."

"Keeping him in good spirits," Wehr explained how the team is behind Perkins as he recovers. "Saying we got him. He’ll be back and better than ever. You know, next man up, but really miss him."

Back at the end of July during the first week of camp, Perkins explained what it means to hold up the standard this offensive line has set the past several years.

"We’re the backbone of the team," he said. "It’s been that way for as long as I can remember. So when you’re an offensive lineman, you want to keep that standard."

This past offseason, the group lost three key offensive lineman to the NCAA transfer portal. But, as mentioned, the group also has a handful of veterans with plenty of game experience and an established winning culture, returning.

"We lost some incredible players, but they wouldn’t want us to lick our wounds," Perkins said. "They would want us to move on, and that’s what I think we did over spring ball, over winter lifting, over summer training. Getting guys into the film room, into the weight room."

"I just think the way we go out and compete every year," Wehr explained. "You know, no matter who leaves or who’s in there. They’re always competing, and you know, the standard’s the standard. And I think every dude holds that up."

Both Perkins and Wehr were named as two of the team captains this week, the only position group this season to have two members with the honor.

"It’s really cool to have two (offensive) linemen on the list, and it just shows the level of respect the team has for us," Wehr said.

