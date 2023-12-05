Transfer portal opens, immediately impacting Montana State offensive line

BOZEMAN — The transfer portal opened on Monday and immediately impacted the Montana State offensive line.

This news comes after the Bobcats' second-round FCS playoff loss to North Dakota State on Saturday. They fell to the Bison 35-34 in overtime.

Four Bobcats — offensive linemen Omar Aigbedion, Rush Reimer and Jacob Kettels and linebacker Jace Fitzgerald — posted to their social media accounts they were entering the transfer portal.

Aigbedion, a sophomore starting guard and second-team all-Big Sky Conference selection, was the first to announce his decision.

I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal.



#1 Guard in the FCS per PFF pic.twitter.com/fvYCtRPyN8 — 𝔒𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔄𝔦𝔤𝔟𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@OmarrianAigbed1) December 4, 2023

Aigbedion played in all 12 games this season for the Bobcats, helping an offense that rushed for 292.5 yards per game and scored nearly 40 points per game. Both marks led the Big Sky Conference and ranked second in the entire FCS.

Following Aigbedion's announcement, Kettels entered his name into the portal. Kettels played in nine games this season.

I want to thank all the coaches and support staff at Montana state university. Bozeman and this university have helped shape my future and helped me become the man I am today! With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility! DJM forever! pic.twitter.com/rPY9WCgfnX — Jacob Kettels (@kettels_8) December 4, 2023

Reimer, a junior starting guard and first-team all-Big Sky selection, then announced through his social media he also entered his name into the portal.

I will be entering my name in the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/jcgRNiIdV0 — Rush Reimer (@ReimerRush) December 4, 2023

All three tagged their announcements with 'DJM Forever' — the offensive line's motto which stands for 'Donjoy Mafia'.

Fitzgerald, a sophomore linebacker and Dillon native, also entered his name into the portal on Monday. Fitzgerald played in three games this season.