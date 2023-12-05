Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Transfer portal opens, immediately impacting Montana State offensive line

Montana State vs. Portland State
Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
The Montana State offensive line lines up for the snap against Portland State at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023.
Montana State vs. Portland State
Posted at 6:47 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 20:47:22-05

BOZEMAN — The transfer portal opened on Monday and immediately impacted the Montana State offensive line.

This news comes after the Bobcats' second-round FCS playoff loss to North Dakota State on Saturday. They fell to the Bison 35-34 in overtime.

Four Bobcats — offensive linemen Omar Aigbedion, Rush Reimer and Jacob Kettels and linebacker Jace Fitzgerald — posted to their social media accounts they were entering the transfer portal.

Aigbedion, a sophomore starting guard and second-team all-Big Sky Conference selection, was the first to announce his decision.

Aigbedion played in all 12 games this season for the Bobcats, helping an offense that rushed for 292.5 yards per game and scored nearly 40 points per game. Both marks led the Big Sky Conference and ranked second in the entire FCS.

Following Aigbedion's announcement, Kettels entered his name into the portal. Kettels played in nine games this season.

Reimer, a junior starting guard and first-team all-Big Sky selection, then announced through his social media he also entered his name into the portal.

All three tagged their announcements with 'DJM Forever' — the offensive line's motto which stands for 'Donjoy Mafia'.

Fitzgerald, a sophomore linebacker and Dillon native, also entered his name into the portal on Monday. Fitzgerald played in three games this season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state