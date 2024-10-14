Week 8 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Dru Polidore, Taco Dowler

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State held its ninth weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 38-7 win over then-No. 7 Idaho on Saturday.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against the Vandals and talked about their matchup against Portland State on Saturday.

He also provided an injury update, which included linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and defensive back Caden Dowler sustaining season-ending knee injuries.

Defensive back Dru Polidore spoke to the media about returning from injury against Idaho and recording five tackles in the game. Wide receiver Taco Dowler also spoke to the media. They both talked about the team's performance to earn a 7-0 start on the season, the upcoming game against Portland State and more.

Montana State and Portland State are slated to kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. in Portland, Ore. The game will be broadcast on the MTN Channel. Watch the full press conference in the video above.

