Tommy Mellott, stifling defense carry No. 3 Montana State to 38-7 statement win over No. 7 Idaho

BOZEMAN — In its biggest FCS test of the season, Montana State passed with flying colors in front of a raucous home crowd and a national TV audience.

The third-ranked Bobcats stifled No. 7 Idaho 38-7 Saturday in a "Big Sky After Dark" special at Bobcat Stadium. The game was broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

PHOTOS: NO. 3 MONTANA STATE BLASTS NO. 7 IDAHO 38-7

Montana State's potent rushing attack was dominant again — even against the Big Sky's top-ranked rushing defense — rolling up 192 yards in the first half alone as the Bobcats built a 24-0 lead. Quarterback Tommy Mellott had 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half, starting the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Mellott, whose improvement as a passer this season have opened up Montana State's offense, also threw a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Taco Dowler. Dowler caught the pass in stride along the right sideline and slid into the end zone to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Mellott's second rushing touchdown — a 7-yarder with 1:44 to play in the first half — pushed the Bobcats' lead to 21-0.

On Idaho's ensuing possession, MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted a Jack Wagner pass and returned the ball deep into Idaho territory. Myles Sansted booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired to close out the first half with the Cats leading 24-0.

The Vandals had just 72 yards of offense (13 rushing yards on 13 carries) in the first half and four first downs, while the Bobcats had 271 yards of offense with 192 coming on the ground.

The second half brought more of the same, as the Bobcats scored on the first possession of the third quarter on an 11-yard Mellott pass to Rohan Jones. Adam Jones added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that made the score 38-0 with 12:44 to play.

Idaho finally got on the board with 43 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout. Wagner connected with Deshaun Buchanan for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

In addition to Mellott's effective day on the ground, running back Scottre Humphrey had 124 yards on 19 carries for the Bobcats. MSU finished with 485 yards of total offense, including 360 on the ground.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey carries the ball against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Idaho had just 267 total yards with both Wagner and Nick Josifek taking snaps at quarterback. Wagner was 11-of-23 passing for 134 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Josifek was 5-of-8 passing for 42 yards.

Montana State is 7-0 for the fifth time in program history and first time since 1978.

Turning point: The floodgates opened after Mellott's long touchdown run that broke a scoreless tie less than 10 minutes into the game. The game started as the expected physical defensive battle with neither offense finding much footing on its opening drive. But after Montana State forced a three-and-out on Idaho's second possession, the Bobcats' offense needed just three plays to find the end zone and begin the rout.

Stat of the game: Idaho entered the game with the Big Sky's best rushing defense, allowing just 93.3 yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry. But the Bobcats ran for 361 yards at 6.7 yards per carry to improve upon their Big Sky-leading 299.7 rushing yards per game.

With the ground game chewing up yards, Montana State controlled time of possession, holding the ball for 37:43 compared to just 22:17 for Idaho. In the Vandals' win last season, Idaho had the ball for more than 41 minutes.

Bobcat game balls: QB Tommy Mellott (Offense). In what has been a stellar senior season, Mellott was again the engineer of a dangerous MSU offense. The Butte product was 11-of-15 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns to go with 140 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

S Dru Polidore (Defense). In his first game of the season, Polidore immediately made his presence felt. On a first-quarter Idaho possession, Polidore made back-to-back tackles, including one where he came from the secondary to stop a run for no gain. He finished with a team-high five total tackles and a pass breakup, as the Montana State defense limited the Vandals to just 176 yards passing.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive back Dru Polidore celebrates after making a tackle against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

What's next: Montana State (7-0 overall, 3-0 Big Sky) plays one more game at Portland State (1-5, 1-2) before it has an open week in its Big Sky Conference schedule. The Bobcats have won four consecutive games and 10 of the past 11 in the head-to-head series with the Vikings. Montana State and Portland State will meet in Portland, Ore., at 2 p.m. Mountain time on Oct. 19.

Idaho (4-3, 1-2), meanwhile, is back at home next week to take on Cal Poly (2-4, 1-2).

