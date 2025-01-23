Steady presence, elite scoring: The key addition of Esmeralda Morales to Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales is no stranger to the Big Sky Conference, as she had a standout career at Portland State before transferring to the Bobcats this season.

Her addition to MSU has helped guide the team to an undefeated conference record thus far at 7-0. Even though she knows the Big Sky well, it's a different feeling walking into gyms as a Bobcat now.

"I think it’s a little bit different," Morales said. "I think because of our record, it’s a little bit more, everyone is coming out with their best game. We’re top dogs, and everyone wants to come and get us. So yeah, I think it’s just different. Every night we have to come, and sometimes it’s rough, but we have to find a way and get wins."

Morales has enjoyed learning a new system this year under Montana State coach Tricia Binford.

"You’re always learning," Morales explained of her favorite aspect of playing for Binford. "It might be the same play, but there’s always something, like you can tweak it. So I’m always learning in this system, and that’s what I like. I want to grow as a player, as a person, and it’s always here, we’re growing."

As Morales is constantly learning, Binford is proud of the quick growth in her overall game.

"You tell her something one time, and she’s already gotten it (by) the second time, and I think that makes her remarkable as a player on both ends of the floor," Binford said. "She’s really just continued to grow on just some of the little details of our defense, and on the offensive end it’s been really fun to see her grow on how to get her teammates involved, how to polish that off."

Her play-making ability, as Binford mentioned, has become just as vital as her scoring ability for the team as the season has progressed.

"At first it was a challenge, just where can I get my spots? And where can I still get comfortable in the system?" explained Morales, who is averaging a team-high 14.2 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. "Everyone’s a weapon, so it’s just how can I get everyone going? But at the same time, how can I go?"

And above all, her steady presence, might be the most essential asset of her game to this team.

"She brings calmness which is so vital to this program," Montana State forward Lexi Deden said. "Sometimes we just need to calm down on the court, and I think she just brings everyone together and everyone trusts her, and I think it’s great leadership she has for our team."

"Esme has a calmness of the storm, so to speak, and I love that about her," Binford said. "She knows when to go hard at them, when to kind of come in easy. She also knows how to bring out the best in each teammate around her. She’s very good one-on-one, but she also has a tremendous IQ and feel for what’s going on."

That calmness will be useful on the road at Dahlberg Arena for the first Cat-Griz matchup of the season on Saturday. The game between Montana State and rival Montana will be broadcast on the MTN channel at 2 p.m.