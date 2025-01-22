How to watch the Brawl of the Wild basketball games on Saturday, Jan. 25

MISSOULA — The Montana and Montana State men's and women's basketball teams will take the court at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday for the first Brawl of the Wild meetings of the season.

Both games — the women's game at 2 p.m. and the men's game at 7 — will be broadcast live on the MTN channel. Tom Wylie will handle play-by-play duties for both games, with Krista Redpath serving as the analyst for the women's game and Jeff Riggs as the analyst for the men's game. Kyle Hansen will be the courtside reporter for both games.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.

MTN Sports

The Montana State women enter the game riding a 10-game winning streak. The Bobcats, who defeated Eastern Washington on Monday, are 17-2 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Lady Griz, meanwhile, are 7-11 overall, 3-4 in conference. They lost to Idaho on Monday, snapping a two-game winning streak.

On the men's side, Montana brings a 12-8 overall (5-2 conference) record into the matchup. The Griz held on to beat Idaho on Monday.

Montana State's men have won two straight games, including over Eastern Washington on Monday. The Bobcats are 8-12 overall with a 3-4 mark in Big Sky play.

Teams are nearing the midway point of the Big Sky Conference regular-season schedule. The conference tournaments are March 8-12 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

