'Really found his groove': Jabe Mullins shining in role for Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Jabe Mullins started this season as the primary ball-handler for the Bobcats. The past few weeks, he's moved to more of an off-ball role that fits his more natural position.

The shift has paid off, as he's averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 60% from the field the past four games.

"It’s been great," Mullins said. "(I’m) building a lot of confidence right now. I went through ... trying to figure out my role the first half of the season, and I just stayed consistent, stayed working, stayed trusting God. The last few weeks have been going really well, so I’m just going to keep trying to get that going and hopefully just do my part and be confident because that’s what the team needs me to do."

"That’s the Jabe that we all knew and anticipated," Montana State coach Matt Logie said. "And obviously when you are taking on the role of being an organizer and playing the primary ball-handling position, it’s a lot of responsibility as well. I think he’s really found his groove playing as a secondary ball-handler and being able to attack closeouts and use screens and get out in transition to score."

Tyler Patterson, who was actually high school teammates with Mullins at Mount Si back in their hometown of Snoqualmie, Wash., said Mullins’ recent spark isn’t anything new as he showed this type of game playing off-ball growing up.

"I’ve seen a lot more of him being off-ball which has helped him a lot, and that’s what he was super good at in high school and why he was such a big recruit out of high school," Patterson explained. "That’s nothing new to me, that’s something I’ve seen since an early age."

The Bobcats are Mullins' final stop in his collegiate career, as he’s played at Saint Mary's and most recently at Washington State.

"It’s been great," Mullins explained of his transition to playing with MSU. "Just being able to play again, that’s what I wanted to do. Just get on the court and enjoy basketball again, and so I’ve been able to do that. Just strengthen my relationship with God too, so just leaning on Him and being free this season."

The team has a plethora of experience with veterans, both returning and incoming this season, and Mullins is excited to see that aspect shine during the Cat-Griz game on Saturday and in this final stretch of Big Sky Conference play.

"We’ve all played in a lot of big games, and so I feel like going into this game, that’s going to help us, especially towards the end of the season. It’s kind of taken us a while to kind of get in our groove and figure stuff out, because that’s what happens when you have a new team and stuff," Mullins said. "I think we’re clicking at the right time."

Montana State hosts Montana in Worthington Arena for the Brawl of the Wild at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on Montana Television Network.