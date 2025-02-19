How to watch the Brawl of the Wild basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 22

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State men's and women's basketball teams will take the court at Worthington Arena on Saturday for the second Brawl of the Wild meetings of the season.

Both games — the women's game at 2 p.m. and the men's game at 7 — will be broadcast live on the MTN channel. Ben Creighton will handle play-by-play duties for both games, with Krista Redpath serving as the analyst for the women's game and Jeff Riggs as the analyst for the men's game. Grace Lawrence will be the courtside reporter for both games.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.

MTN Sports

Viewers will also be able to stream the games on ESPN+.

The Montana State women won the season's earlier meeting with their rivals, defeating the Lady Griz 67-66 in Missoula. The Bobcats haven't lost since early December and have won 17 consecutive games. They're 24-2 overall this season and lead the Big Sky Conference with a 14-0 mark in league play.

Montana has gone 3-3 since last playing the Bobcats and enters the rematch on a three-game losing streak. The Lady Griz are 10-15 overall and 6-8 in the Big Sky, which has them situated in sixth place in the conference standings.

Montana's men, meanwhile, have vaulted to the top of the Big Sky standings with a 12-2 league record (19-8 overall). The Grizzlies, who defeated the Bobcats 77-70 in the first meeting, have won eight consecutive games.

The Bobcats have had an up-and-down season thus far but enter Saturday's game coming off two consecutive wins. They're 12-15 overall and 7-7 in the Big Sky, which currently has Montana State in fourth place in the conference standings.

Only four games remain in the regular season, with the conference tournaments set to take place March 8-12 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

