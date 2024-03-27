Offseason change settling in for Montana State as spring ball continues

BOZEMAN — The second week of spring football practices are under way for Montana State.

After a handful of offseason changes to the program's coaching staff, here's an update to the Bobcats' landscape.

Montana State promoted assistant coach Bobby Daly to defensive coordinator in December, while defensive line coach Shawn Howe became co-defensive coordinator. Daly served as MSU's assistant head coach and linebackers coach since 2019.

The Bobcats opted not to renew the contract of former defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza.

Montana State promoted tight ends coach Tyler Walker to offensive coordinator in January after former Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright accepted a job as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FBS Akron. Housewright has since reportedly opted not to take the position at Akron.

Jody Owens, the 2012 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year and one of the most accomplished players in Bobcat football history, has returned to Bozeman to coach safeties for the Bobcats.

Owens was the interim head football coach at NCAA Division II St. Augustine's University since October of this past season before his return to Montana State.

Former Utah State standout quarterback Chuckie Keaton was also added to the staff this offseason. He's now in charge of his former position.

The Bobcats and their new-look coaching staff will continue spring practices into April as they try to build off last year's 8-4 campaign that saw their season end in the playoffs with an overtime loss to North Dakota State. The spring session will conclude with the Sonny Holland Spring Game on April 20 at Bobcat Stadium.