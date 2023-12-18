Montana State announces Bobby Daly, Shawn Howe promotions on defensive staff

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State linebackers coach Bobby Daly, a Bobcat All-American as a player, earned promotion to defensive coordinator, MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced Monday, while defensive line coach Shawn Howe becomes co-defensive coordinator. Vigen also announced the departure of Willie Mack Garza from the program after two seasons as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

“I made the decision not to renew Coach Garza’s contract for 2024,” Vigen said. “I want to thank him for his efforts over the past two years, and we wish him well. I’ve also made the decision to elevate Bobby Daly to the defensive coordinator role, and Shawn Howe to co-defensive coordinator. Bobby and Shawn have worked together now for three years and I feel they know this defense inside and out, know our players, and collectively will put the plan together each week.”

Daly returned to his alma mater in 2019, coaching All-Americans Troy Andersen, now with the Atlanta Falcons, in 2019 and 2021 and Callahan O’Reilly in 2021-22. Senior Nolan Askelson earned first-team all-Big Sky honors in 2023. Howe has coached two-time All-American defensive ends Brody Grebe (2022-23) and Daniel Hardy (2021) along with all-league tackle Sebastian Valdez during his time with the Cats.

“The growth in our defense that Bobby has shown in the last three years gives me the confidence that this is the right time to put Bobby in position to lead our defense and to make the calls on Saturdays,” Vigen said. “This allows Bobby and Shawn to work together to put our defense in the best position to take the step forward we’re looking for.”

Vigen indicated that he hopes to finish the search for a safeties/nickels coach by early January.