No. 3 Montana State, No. 7 Idaho set for top-10 Big Sky battle

BOZEMAN — The stage is set for one of the most anticipated Big Sky Conference football games this season. It's a top-10 showdown between No. 3 Montana State and No. 7 Idaho.

Last year, the Bobcats narrowly lost to the Vandals 24-21 and look to avenge that game on Saturday night.

"Obviously, that’s one of the reasons we didn’t win the Big Sky last year," Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott said. "(We) went down there and let one slip, and we didn’t get started fast. There’s a lot of things we can correct from last year, and we’re excited for the opportunity, I think, coming back home, staying home, having our fans behind us."

"How did (Idaho) choose to play us/attack us last year? Where did that cause us some problems? Where do we have some things that worked out? And, so, I think you definitely look at that," Montana State coach Brent Vigen explained. "I think more than anything, we know they’re a program that is at the top of our league."

Idaho’s defense has swarmed its opponents, holding rushing attacks to less than 100 yards per game and totaling 18 sacks on the season thus far. The Vandals' defense is led by former Helena High Bengal and Montana Tech Oredigger, defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby.

"They’ve made it really hard on opposing offenses to run the ball first, but then when they’ve gotten in those passing situations, they’ve really been able to get after the quarterback," Vigen said about Idaho's defense.

Montana State defensive tackle Blake Schmidt will be out for the season after tearing his ACL at Idaho State. When it comes to the Bobcats' secondary, Dru Polidore will return this game, but fellow defensive back Caden Dowler is doubtful.

"(We) really feel bad for Blake," Vigen said. "Blake had put a lot of hard work into his entire career, but your pinnacle is your senior year, and ultimately, you know, it was meant to be done down in Pocatello, I guess. (I) do appreciate all that Blake has done and will continue to do."

Montana State and Idaho kick off at 8:15 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.