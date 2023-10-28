FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Idaho 24, No. 2 Montana State 21

MOSCOW, Idaho — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats traveled to the Kibbie Dome to take on the No. 9-ranked Idaho Vandals on Saturday. The Bobcats lost their first Big Sky Conference game this season, 24-21.

The Vandals shutout the Bobcats in the first half 10-0, which was MSU's first halftime deficit of the season. The Bobcats found their offensive rhythm in the second half, however, and scored three touchdowns from Jared White, Clevan Thomas Jr. and Julius Davis.

The effort fell short as Hayden Hatten gave the Vandals their lead back with 2:47 left to play in the game. And in the final offensive drive of the game for the Bobcats, Brendan Hall missed a 43-yard field goal.

This was MSU's second loss this season, the first was to No. 1-ranked South Dakota State on Sept. 9. This was only the Cats' second Big Sky loss in the past three seasons. For highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.