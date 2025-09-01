No. 3 Montana State moves past Oregon loss, shifts focus to No. 2 South Dakota State

BOZEMAN — No. 3-ranked Montana State is coming off a 59-13 loss to Oregon on Saturday. The team now has to turn its attention to facing No. 2 South Dakota State for a top-three marquee matchup at Bobcat Stadium this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Related: Montana State, Montana both move in top 10 of Stats Perform FCS rankings

During a Monday press conference, Montana State coach Brent Vigen shared his thoughts on hoping to bounce back from the team's performance at Oregon. Quarterback Justin Lamson gave his initial thoughts on what will be his first home game for Montana State.

For the full story, click the video reel above. Saturday's showdown between the Bobcats and Jackrabbits will be broadcast by the Montana Television Network.

