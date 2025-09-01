Montana State, Montana both move in top 10 of Stats Perform FCS rankings

BILLINGS — After suffering a 59-13 loss at FBS Oregon last week, Montana State slipped one spot in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll released Monday.

The Bobcats slipped to No. 3 this week, swapping places with new No. 2 South Dakota State after the Jackrabbits handled Sacramento State 20-3 on Saturday. It will be a top-three showdown when MSU hosts SDSU this week in its annual Gold Rush game at Bobcat Stadium.

Meanwhile, Montana, which plays its first game this week against Division II Central Washington at home on Saturday, moved ahead one spot from its preseason ranking to No. 6.

North Dakota State remains No. 1 following a 38-0 shutout of The Citadel in Week 1. South Dakota remained No. 4 after losing 55-7 at FBS Iowa State. Tarleton State was the biggest mover, vaulting five spots to No. 5 after beating FBS Army 30-27 in overtime.

In all, six Big Sky teams are ranked in this week's poll. UC Davis held steady at No. 8 after a win over Utah Tech last week, while Idaho jumped to spots to No. 12 following a near upset against FBS Washington State.

Sacramento State slipped three positions to No. 18 after losing to South Dakota State, and Northern Arizona held at No. 19 on the heels of a loss at FBS Arizona State.

To see the complete poll, click here.

