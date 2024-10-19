No. 3 Montana State looks to continue momentum of 7-0 start at Portland State on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 3 Montana State currently sits at 7-0 for the first time since 1978. The Bobcats (3-0 Big Sky)are coming off a 38-7 win over then-No. 7 Idaho and now look to continue that momentum at Portland State (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday.

Montana State’s defense has continued to dominate despite losing three starters to season-ending injuries, and didn't allow a score until the final minute of the game against Idaho.

"We’ve gotten more creative on third down," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said regarding how the defense has improved since last season. "We’ve been able to present different looks to leverage our strengths week in and week out.

"And, I think beyond that, going back to January, making the change that we did, returning four coaches, adding Jody (Owens), I think it’s been a very galvanized group since then."

Vigen was referring to the staffing changes made on the defense in promoting both linebackers coach Bobby Daly and defensive lineman coach Shawn Howe to co-defensive coordinators.

The defense will have to be on point again Saturday, as the Bobcats face veteran Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere, who’s coming off a game in which he both passed and rushed for 200-plus yards in a win over Idaho State last week.

That performance garnered him the Big Sky Conference and FCS national player of the week accolades.

"Once he gets lose, he might be going the distance, and he did that a couple times on Saturday," Vigen said about the threat Chachere presents to opposing defenses. "You know, we've got to be really disciplined, and you've got to be able to stay in coverage because he does ... he’s going to make throws scramble-wise too, which doesn’t just turn into runs."

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott is also coming off a stellar performance in the Bobcats' win over Idaho. He totaled 261 yards and four touchdowns, running for two of those on his own.

"That’s what you obviously hope and expect out of a fourth-year guy like Tommy," Vigen said about how Mellott took control of last week's game. "You know, I think the beautiful thing is he keeps taking on these challenges, continues to play better, and I’m thankful he’s our quarterback, because if he’s not the best one in the country, he’s right up there."

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday on the MTN channel.

