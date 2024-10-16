How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Portland State Vikings

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Montana State football team is 7-0 for the first time since 1978, and the Bobcats are set to put their undefeated record on the line Saturday versus Portland State.

The third-ranked Bobcats (7-0 overall, 3-0 Big Sky), who defeated Idaho 38-7 last week, will kick off against Portland State (1-5, 1-2) inside Hillsboro Stadium at 2 p.m. Mountain Time Saturday. The Vikings are coming off their first win of the season — a 42-38 victory over Idaho State in which PSU quarterback Dante Chachere passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards and three more TDs.

The game between Montana State and Portland State will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

Viewers in Helena and Great Falls will also be able to watch the Bobcats and Vikings on KTVH and KTGF, respectively.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.