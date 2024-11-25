Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State's Brent Vigen a finalist for FCS coach of the year

Montana vs. Montana State
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks on during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Montana vs. Montana State
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — After leading Montana State to the first 12-0 regular season in program history, coach Brent Vigen was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award on Monday.

The Eddie Robinson Award annually recognizes the FCS national coach of the year. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 and honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

RELATED: Montana State's Adam Jones receives national honor, named a finalist for Jerry Rice Award

The Bobcats, the only unbeaten team remaining in the FCS, won the outright Big Sky Conference championship and are the No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs. They have a first-round bye and will host a second-round playoff game on Dec. 7. Montana State will have home-field advantage through the semifinal round.

The national championship game is Jan. 6 in Frisco.

Vigen is in his fourth season as the Bobcats' head coach and has yet to lose a regular-season home game in Bozeman. In his first season in 2021, he guided MSU to a 12-3 overall record and a national runner-up finish.

The Bobcats went 12-2 and lost in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs in 2022. Last year, they went 8-4 with a second-round playoff loss.

Overall, Vigen has a 44-9 record as Montana State's head coach.

There are 15 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, including Tim Plough, the first-year coach at UC Davis of the Big Sky Conference.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state