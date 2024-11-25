Montana State's Brent Vigen a finalist for FCS coach of the year

MISSOULA — After leading Montana State to the first 12-0 regular season in program history, coach Brent Vigen was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award on Monday.

The Eddie Robinson Award annually recognizes the FCS national coach of the year. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 and honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

The Bobcats, the only unbeaten team remaining in the FCS, won the outright Big Sky Conference championship and are the No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs. They have a first-round bye and will host a second-round playoff game on Dec. 7. Montana State will have home-field advantage through the semifinal round.

The national championship game is Jan. 6 in Frisco.

Vigen is in his fourth season as the Bobcats' head coach and has yet to lose a regular-season home game in Bozeman. In his first season in 2021, he guided MSU to a 12-3 overall record and a national runner-up finish.

The Bobcats went 12-2 and lost in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs in 2022. Last year, they went 8-4 with a second-round playoff loss.

Overall, Vigen has a 44-9 record as Montana State's head coach.

There are 15 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, including Tim Plough, the first-year coach at UC Davis of the Big Sky Conference.