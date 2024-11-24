With No. 1 seed in hand, Montana State now looks toward FCS playoffs

Following a 34-11 victory over rival Montana to clinch the outright Big Sky Conference championship, Montana State received the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs when the bracket was announced Sunday.

The Bobcats (12-0) have a first-round bye and will host either No. 16-seed New Hampshire or Tennessee Martin in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Montana State coach Brent Vigen spoke with the media after the Selection Sunday show on ESPN, which the Bobcats and their fans gathered to watch at Worthington Arena.

For a full recap from Sunday's event at Worthington Arena, see the video player above.

