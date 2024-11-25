Montana State's Adam Jones receives national honor, named a finalist for Jerry Rice Award

MISSOULA — Adam Jones finished the 2024 college football regular season the same way he started it — with a big-time performance in a big-time win.

The Montana State freshman running back rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats' 34-11 victory over rival Montana on Saturday. To open the season at New Mexico back in August, he had 167 yards and one touchdown. After both games, he was named the Stats Perform FCS national freshman player of the week.

Jones, a Missoula native, received his second award on Monday.

Jones also was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award on Monday. The Jerry Rice Award honors the national FCS freshman player of the year.

RELATED: Montana State's Brent Vigen a finalist for FCS coach of the year

For the season, Jones has 904 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 123 carries (7.3 yards per carry). He's added 16 receptions for 150 yards and another touchdown.

There are 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, including three other players from the Big Sky Conference: Sacramento State quarterback Carson Conklin, Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper and Eastern Washington safety Derek Ganter Jr.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 4 and honored at the Stats Perform National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Montana running back Eli Gillman won the award last year.