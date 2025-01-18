Montana State women keep it rolling with big win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women rolled to their sixth-straight win in Big Sky Conference play Saturday, beating Weber State 75-51 to remain undefeated in the league.

Natalie Picton, coming off a career-high 24 points in Thursday's win over Idaho State, also led the Bobcats in scoring in this win with 12 points. Marah Dykstra and Esmeralda Morales followed with 11 points each, and Dylan Philip had 10.

The Bobcats currently sit at seventh in the country for steals per game, averaging 13.6.

MSU is on the road at Eastern Washington on Monday night. MSU beat the Eagles 66-54 on Jan. 4.

For full highlights of Saturday's game, click the video reel above.