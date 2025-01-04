Montana State women use fourth-quarter surge to top Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — After a lackluster third quarter that saw Eastern Washington outscore Montana State 27-13 and grab a five-point advantage, the Bobcats rallied in the final five minutes of the contest to post a 66-54 win over EWU on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.

Trailing 52-50 at the 5:45 mark of the fourth quarter, Montana State (12-2, 2-0) went on a 16-2 run to close out the game. Following an Eastern Washington (4-10, 0-2) time out with 4:55 remaining, Bobcat freshman Taylee Chirrick stole the inbounds pass and raced for an uncontested layup. The play started an MSU 10-0 run. Seniors Esmeralda Morales, Katelynn Martin, and Lexi Deden led the stretch with five, three and two points, respectively.

For the game, Martin finished with a game-high 19 points, while adding a team-best seven rebounds. Morales ended with 16 points, including eight in the final period. Junior Marah Dykstra reached double digits with 11 points, while puling down six rebounds and chipping in four steals and two assists.

Deden had her best game since returning from a knee injury posting ten points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

EWU was led by Kourtney Grossman with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Montana State plays at Northern Colorado next Thursday night in Greeley.