Montana State gets commitment from Washington receiver

Posted at 2023-11-01T12:59:02-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 14:59:02-04

Jabez Woods, a wide receiver from Graham-Kapowsin High School just outside of Tacoma, Washington, has committed to played college football at Montana State.

Woods announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

Woods is a rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and is the fourth known three-star Class of 2024 prospect to commit to the Bobcats. Hudson Wiens of Bozeman, Ryan Bowles of Washington and Seth Brock of Idaho are also considered three-star prospects by 247Sports. Rocky Lencioni of Bozeman and Mason Dethman of Froid have committed to Montana State, as well.

According to MaxPreps, Woods has 69 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season. As a junior, he had 70 catches for 946 yards and 10 TDs.

Graham-Kapowsin, which plays at the 4A level in Washington, is 9-0 this season.

