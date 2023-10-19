Montana State football receives verbal commitment from Idaho standout

One of the best Class of 2024 football players in Idaho is heading to Montana State.

Defensive end Seth Brock, a senior at Eagle High School outside of Boise, announced his commitment to the Bobcats on social media on Wednesday, writing, "100% COMMITTED!!! Thank You to every coach and recruiter that made this a possibility!!"

Brock, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 7-ranked prospect in Idaho. He recorded 17 sacks last season as a junior.

Brock posted on social media he visited Montana State for the Bobcats' game against Cal Poly and received a scholarship offer that same weekend. He previously posted he received offers from Idaho and Idaho State.

Montana State has also received known verbal commitments from Rocky Lencioni of Bozeman, Mason Dethman of Froid, Hudson Wiens of Bozeman and Ryan Bowles of Woodinville, Wash.

High school seniors are eligible to officially sign with college football programs Dec. 20.