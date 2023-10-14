Bozeman's Rocky Lencioni announces commitment to Montana State football

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High wide receiver and defensive back Rocky Lencioni on Saturday announced his commitment to play college football at Montana State. Lencioni, a 6-foot-4 and 210-pound senior, made the announcement via social media.

Lencioni is one of the top players for the No. 1-ranked Hawks, and is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. According to MaxPreps, Lencioni had totaled 575 yards at receiver entering this week's 54-7 win over Belgrade. He had 35 pass receptions and four touchdowns. On defense, Lencioni had 25 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.

Lencioni previously posted on social media that he had offers from Montana and Montana Tech, and made additional visits to North Dakota State and Colorado State.

The No. 1-ranked Hawks are the only team left undefeated in Class AA at 8-0, and will wrap up their regular season at home against Billings Senior on Friday. They have locked up the No. 1 seed from the East heading into the playoffs.

