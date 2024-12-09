Montana State football playoff press conference with Brent Vigen, Ty McCullouch and McCade O'Reilly

BOZEMAN — No. 1-seeded Montana State held its 15th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday as it prepares for its quarterfinal game this weekend.

The Bobcats opened postseason play with a 49-17 win over UT Martin. The Bobcats will host No. 8-seeded Idaho on Friday night at 7 p.m. This will be the second time MSU faces Idaho this season, as the Bobcats beat the Vandals 38-7 on Oct. 12.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media Monday about the team's performance against UT Martin and then previewed the Bobcats' quarterfinal game vs. Idaho.

Wide receiver Ty McCullouch and linebacker McCade O'Reilly also spoke to the media about the rematch with the Vandals, the home-field advantage of Bobcat Stadium and more.

Montana State and Idaho are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be on ESPN.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.