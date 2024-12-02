Montana State football playoff press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Tommy Mellott and Brody Grebe

BOZEMAN — No. 1-seeded Montana State held its 14th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday as it prepares for its playoff opener this weekend.

The Bobcats capped off the regular season with a 34-11 win over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild. With the victory, the team finished the regular season 12-0 for the first time ever and 8-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media Monday about the team's performance against Montana and then previewed the Bobcats' second-round playoff game against UT Martin this Saturday.

Defensive end Brody Grebe and quarterback Tommy Mellott also spoke to the media on Monday. They talked about the team's historic regular season, their Big Sky player-of-the-year accolades, and the playoff matchup this Saturday.

Montana State and UT Martin are slated to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Watch the full press conference in the video above.

