QB Tommy Mellot is offensive MVP as Montana State dominates Big Sky postseason honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott on Wednesday was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year, becoming one of four Bobcats to win individual awards as the league announced its postseason honors.

Joining Mellott were Big Sky defensive player of the year Brody Grebe, freshman of the year Adam Jones and coach of the year Brent Vigen.

In 12 regular-season games, Mellott, a senior from Butte, threw for 1,956 yards with 22 touchdowns and just one interception while completed 68.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 640 yards and 11 scores on the ground while leading the Bobcats to a 12-0 record and the outright Big Sky title.

Mellott joins former MSU quarterbacks DeNarius McGhee (twice) and Kelly Bradley as Big Sky offensive MVP honorees.

Grebe, a senior defensive end from Melstone, finished the regular season with six quarterback sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He had 28 total tackles, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Grebe is the ninth Bobcat to win defensive MVP honors.

Jones, a freshman running back out of Missoula Sentinel, rushed for 928 yards on 125 carries, an average of 7.4 yards per attempt, and had nine rushing touchdowns. He is the third from MSU to win the league's top freshman award.

Vigen, in his fourth year as Montana State's head coach, guided the Bobcats to the best regular-season finish in school history and the outright league crown. MSU is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs.

Vigen is the fourth Bobcat to win multiple league awards as the top coach, joining Mike Kramer, Sonny Holland and Jim Sweeney.

The Big Sky newcomer of the year was Northern Arizona quarterback Ty Pennington. Pennington had 20 total touchdowns in his first season with Northern Arizona, with over 2,500 total offensive yards. Pennington also led the Lumberjacks to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

The Bobcats had nine players named first-team all-conference, and 17 overall. Grebe and offensive guard Marcus Wehr were unanimous first-team selections.

The Montana Grizzlies had two first-team all-conference selections in offensive lineman Brandon Casey and Junior Bergen, who was chosen as the top kickoff returner.

Below is the full list of Big Sky award winners and all-conference selections:

2024 Big Sky Football Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Tommy Mellott, Montana State

Defensive Player of the Year: Brody Grebe, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Ty Pennington, Northern Arizona

Freshman of the Year: Adam Jones, Montana State

Coach of the Year: Brent Vigen, Montana State

First Team All-Big Sky Offense

(* - Unanimous selection)

QB: Tommy Mellott, Montana State

RB: Lan Larison, UC Davis*

RB: Scottre Humphrey, Montana State

FB: Rohan Jones, Montana State

WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

WR: Jeff Weimer, Idaho State

WR: Christian Fredericksen, Idaho State

TE: Bryzai White, Northern Arizona*

TE: Winston Williams, UC Davis

OL: Marcus Wehr, Montana State*

OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State*

OL: Conner Moore, Montana State

OL: Brandon Casey, Montana

OL: Wyatt Hansen, Eastern Washington

OL: Ayden Knapik, Idaho

AP: Michael Wortham, Eastern Washington

First Team All-Big Sky Defense

(* - Unanimous selection)

DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State*

DL: Keyshawn James-Newby, Idaho

DL: Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly

DL: Dallas Afalava, Idaho

DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

LB: McCade O'Reilly, Montana State

LB: David Meyer, UC Davis

LB: Jaxton Eck, Idaho

LB: Tommy Ellis, Northern Arizona

LB: Will Leota, Sacramento State

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis*

DB: Alex McLaughlin, Northern Arizona*

DB: Tommy McCormick, Idaho

DB: Andrew Marshall, Idaho

DB: Kavir Bains, UC Davis

DB: Rylan Ortt, Montana State

First Team All-Big Sky Specialists

KR: Junior Bergen, Montana

PR: Taco Dowler, Montana State

K: Gabe Panikowski, Idaho State

P: Hunter Green, Northern Colorado

ST: Dwayne McDougle, Idaho

Second Team All-Big Sky Offense

QB: Miles Hastings, UC Davis

RB: Damon Bankston, Weber State

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana

FB: Austin York, Eastern Washington

WR: Jacob Sharp, Weber State

WR: Jared Gipson, Sacramento State

WR: Keelan White, Montana

WR: Jordan Dwyer, Idaho

TE: Mike Martinez, Idaho

TE: Tanner Beaman, Portland State

OL: Jonny Bottorff, Northern Arizona

OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State

OL: Stryker Rashid, Idaho State

OL: Eli Simonson, UC Davis

OL: Gavin Ortega, Weber State

OL: Cole Sain, Montana State

AP: Dante Chachere, Portland State

Second Team All-Big Sky Defense

DL: Kemari Munier-Bailey, Weber State

DL: Hayden Harris, Montana

DL: Matt Brown, Eastern Washington

DL: Paul Brott, Montana State

DL: Evan Bearden, UC Davis

LB: Riley Wilson, Montana

LB: Peyton Wing, Portland State

LB: Porter Connors, UC Davis

LB: Ryan Tirrell, Montana

LB: Danny Uluilakepa, Montana State

DB: Andrew Powdrell, Montana State

DB: DJ VanHook, Northern Arizona

DB: Zach Lewis, Northern Arizona

DB: Trevin Gradney, Montana

DB: Mason Rivera, Cal Poly

DB: Derek Ganter Jr., Eastern Washington

Second Team All-Big Sky Specialists

KR: Michael Wortham, Eastern Washington

PR: Junior Bergen, Montana

K: Hunter Ridley, UC Davis

P: Brendan Hall, Montana State

ST: T.J. Rausch, Montana

Honorable Mention Offense

QB: Dante Chachere, Portland State

RB: Adam Jones, Montana State

RB: Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Sacramento State

WR: Giancarlo Woods, Cal Poly

WR: Mark Hamper, Idaho

WR: Junior Bergen, Montana

TE: Jett Carpenter, Eastern Washington

OL: Nate Azzopardi, Idaho

OL: Jack Seelye, Eastern Washington

OL: Billy Lutui, Portland State

OL: Ernesto Nava, UC Davis

OL: Luke Dahlgren, Eastern Washington

OL: Journey Grimsrud, Montana

OL: Richard Estrella, Portland State

Honorable Mention Defense

DL: Micah Carreon, Northern Arizona

DL: Princeton Toki, UC Davis

DL: Ethan Rodriguez, Cal Poly

DL: Malakai Williams, Idaho

DL: Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State

DL: Brayden Wilson, Weber State

LB: Garrett Beck, Weber State

LB: Isiah King, Idaho

LB: Ammon Allen, Northern Arizona

LB: Zach Johnson, Idaho

LB: Brandon Wong, Northern Arizona

DB: Jaxon Lee, Montana

DB: Tyreese Shakir, Portland State

DB: DaJean Wells, Eastern Washington

DB: Cam Chapa, Northern Colorado

Honorable Mention Specialists

KR: Andrew Marshall, Idaho

PR: Isaiah Eastman, Northern Arizona

K: Zach Schreiner, Sacramento State

K: Mathias Uribe, Portland State

P: Ben D’Aquila, Northern Arizona

ST: Jeremy Justice, Cal Poly

ST: Sean Farfan, Northern Arizona

