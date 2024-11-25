Montana State Bobcats Adam Jones, Rylan Ortt take Big Sky Conference honors

BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman Adam Jones earned Big Sky Conference co-offensive player of the week honors on Monday, while safety Rylan Ortt was named co-defensive player of the week.

Jones' honor bookends his freshman season. He was named Big Sky player of the week after Montana State's season-opening win at FBS New Mexico when his fourth-quarter 93-yard run sparked the Cats to a comeback win.

Against Montana, the Missoula Sentinel product’s 88-yard run and two touchdowns in the game’s final 17 minutes helped the Bobcats seal the 34-11 win. Jones’ 88-yard run is tied for the second-longest in Bobcat Stadium history, and his 197 rushing yards are fourth-most by a Bobcat in the Cat-Griz game. His 928 yards this season are second on MSU’s all-time freshman rushing list.

Ortt, like Jones a Missoula Sentinel grad, led a stifling Bobcat defense on Saturday with a game-high 11 tackles. The Bobcats allowed UM just 234 total yards, 205 yards below its previous season average, and 11 points, 25 points below the season average. The senior captain also logged a half tackle-for-loss and a quarterback hurry.

Jones shared the offensive honor with UC Davis running back Lan Larison, and Ortt shared the defensive award with Northern Arizona defensive back Alex McLaughlin.

Weber State kicker Kyle Thompson and Idaho returner Andrew Marshall were co-special teams players of the week.