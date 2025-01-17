Montana State assistant coach Justin Udy joining Boise State staff

BOZEMAN — Montana State assistant football coach Justin Udy is leaving the Bobcats for a position on the staff at Boise State.

Udy, who has been with Montana State since 2020, is joining the Broncos' staff as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, a Boise State spokesperson told MTN Sports on Friday. Udy will work closely with Helena native and former Montana State offensive coordinator Matt Miller, who was recently promoted to co-OC at Boise State.

At Montana State, Udy served a variety of roles. He was originally hired by former MSU coach Jeff Choate to be the Bobcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but shifted to pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach when Brent Vigen took over the program in 2021.

Udy was elevated to special teams coordinator in 2022 and filled all three roles during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. Under Udy's watch and punter Brendan Hall's excellence, Montana State led the FCS in net punting in 2023 and ranked fourth in 2024. The Bobcats also led the FCS in punt return yards in 2024.

Udy is a Genesee, Idaho, native and played college football at Eastern Oregon from 2008 to 2011. He started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2012 and then had stints at South Dakota Mines, Utah State and Texas Tech before arriving at Montana State in 2020.

Udy is the third known assistant coach to leave the Bobcats this offseason. Offensive coordinator Tyler Walker and offensive line coach Al Johnson left MSU for the same positions at Temple.

Montana State went 15-1 last season and lost to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game. The Bobcats begin their 2025 season at Oregon on Aug. 30.

