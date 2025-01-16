Helena's Matt Miller promoted to co-offensive coordinator at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Matt Miller, Boise State's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the 2024 season, has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator, head coach Spencer Danielson announced.

Miller will continue guiding the wide receivers in his seventh year on the Boise State staff.

Miller has been coaching Bronco wide receivers since he returned to the program in 2020. In 2024, the Boise State offense ranked fifth in third-down conversion (49.5%), sixth in the nation in scoring (37.3 ppg), seventh in first downs (328), and eighth in total offense (466.0 ypg).

Wide receiver Cameron Camper was named All-Mountain West honorable mention, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 903 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Madsen Madsen also garnered honorable mention from the conference, totaling a MW-high 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

In 2021, Miller mentored Khalil Shakir, an All-MW first team selection and current member of the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver led the team in receptions (77), yards receiving (1,117) and touchdowns receiving (seven) and registered four 100-yard receiving games during the season. Shakir was a Pro Football Focus All-American in 2020, catching 52 passes for 719 and six touchdowns.

Miller's first year on Boise State's staff was 2015, when he was an offensive quality control coach. The Broncos won the Poinsettia Bowl and averaged 39.1 points per game. He spent four seasons at Montana State, earning promotion to offensive coordinator midway through his third season. He led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs that season and the team returned in 2019.

A graduate of Helena Capital, Miller played wide receiver at Boise State from 2010-14. He finished as the program's career leader in receptions (244) while ranking second in receiving yards (3,049) and third in receiving touchdowns (29). He was a freshman All-American in 2011, All-MW selection in 2012 and Hawai'i Bowl MVP in 2013.

Miller's contract is pending Idaho State Board of Education approval.

The Broncos finished the 2024 season with 12 wins, their most since 2019, and secured the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff after winning their second-straight MW title under Danielson.

