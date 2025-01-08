Montana State coaches Tyler Walker, Al Johnson reportedly leaving for Temple

FRISCO, Texas — Montana State coaches Tyler Walker and Al Johnson are reportedly on the move.

Walker and Johnson, the Bobcats' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively, will join the Temple coaching staff in the same roles, according to a report from FootballScoop.

Walker has been in Bozeman since 2021, beginning with MSU as the director of recruiting. He coached the Bobcats' tight ends and fullbacks in 2022-23 before being elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach prior to the 2024 season.

Johnson spent two seasons with the Bobcats, coaching the offensive line in 2023 and 2024.

This year, Montana State had the No. 1 offense in the FCS, led by a prolific rushing attack that finished the season with 4,719 yards (294.9 per game). Scottre Humphrey led the team with 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, Adam Jones added 1,172 yards and 14 TDs, and Tommy Mellott finished with 1,050 yards and 15 scores.

Mellott, the Walter Payton Award winner as the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS, also passed for 2,759 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Under Walker's and Johnson's tutelage, the Bobcats produced a number of All-Americans, including Mellott and offensive lineman Marcus Wehr.

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen will be searching for an offensive coordinator for the second consecutive offseason. Former OC Taylor Housewright left the program last offseason after leading the Bobcats' offense for three years.

MSU went 15-1 in 2024, winning the outright Big Sky Conference championship and advancing to the FCS national title game, where it lost to North Dakota State 35-32 on Monday.

Montana State begins its 2025 season Aug. 30 at Oregon.

