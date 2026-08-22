Jed Miller secures eligibility loophole, will return to Montana State for 5th year

Jed Miller has gained an extra year of eligibility with the Montana State men's basketball team.

Miller was part of an age-based eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA that, according to On3 Sports, sought to provide another year of eligibility for more than 70 Class of 2022 recruits.

Congrats to Sophie Glancey, Jeremy Dent-Smith, Benny Gealer, Josiah Davis, Duke Brennan, Jordan Pope, Donovan Dent, Callin Hake, Adlee Blacklock, Cooper Noard, Charles Johnston, Jaiden Feroah, Camron Amboree, Elijah Fisher, Jaden Henley, Parsa Fallah, Skyy Clark, Amina Muhammad,… https://t.co/fIzGjTYr4Y — Darren Heitner (@heitner) August 18, 2026

Miller and the other athletes attached to the California lawsuit were granted a temporary restraining order on Friday, which shielded them from a Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals decision. That federal appellate court ruling, according to ESPN, reversed a previous district court order that had allowed athletes who started college in the 2022-23 academic year to return for a fifth season.

While the Tenth Circuit's decision stripped away blanket eligibility for most Class of 2022 athletes, Miller remains eligible because independent state court orders are unaffected by the federal pause.

The lawsuit, ESPN reported, was spearheaded by Northern Colorado basketball player Brock Wisne as the lead plaintiff.

Montana State announced via social media that Miller would be returning for the 2026-27 season.

𝑳𝒐𝒚𝒂𝒍 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 🔵🟡



Jed Miller is back in Bozeman for another season with the Bobcats ‼️😼#Attitude | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/YviuxSRmLo — Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) August 21, 2026

Earlier this year, the NCAA revised its eligibility policy to give all college athletes five seasons of competition within a five-year span beginning after they graduate from high school or turn 19 years old.

Miller, a 6-foot-2 guard from Agoura Hills, Calif., had a breakout senior season at MSU last year. He was a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky selection, and he led the Bobcats in per-game averages for points (14.9), rebounds (5.7), assists (2.9), steals (1.6), and minutes played (34.5).

Also, Montana State on Wednesday announced that men's basketball coach Matt Logie had signed a new four-year contract.

The team additionally released its full 2026-27 schedule this week, which includes non-league road contests at Colorado State, BYU, Gonzaga, San Diego State, and home games against the likes of Denver and North Dakota.

The annual Brawl of the Wild matchups against rival Montana will be played Jan. 23 in Bozeman and Feb. 27 in Missoula.

