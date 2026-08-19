Montana State men's basketball coach Matt Logie signs new 4-year contract to stay with Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Montana State head men’s basketball coach Matt Logie received a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the program through the 2029-30 season, MSU director of athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday.

“Matt Logie has established himself as an outstanding leader, and we are thrilled to announce this extension,” Costello said. “He has built a culture centered on championship-level expectations, the development of our student-athletes and a genuine commitment to Montana State and the Bozeman community. I have tremendous confidence in Matt’s leadership, and this four-year contract provides the stability and support to continue building Bobcat basketball at the highest level. We believe the best is still ahead for this program.”

Logie led the Bobcats to an 18-14 overall record in 2025-26, including 12-6 in Big Sky play and 11-2 in Worthington Arena. Those records all marked the Bobcats’ strongest results of Logie’s three-year career at Montana State. The Bobcats battled through an injury-riddled season to finish second in the Big Sky regular-season standings and earned a season sweep over in-state rival Montana for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Logie coached four Bobcats to All-Big Sky honors in 2025-26, highlighted by Jed Miller’s unanimous first-team selection after leading the Bobcats in points (14.9), rebounds (5.7), assists (2.9), steals (1.6), and minutes (34.5) per game. MSU’s other all-conference honorees included Patrick McMahon (second team), Christian King (honorable mention) and Jeremiah Davis (all-defensive team). Montana State ranked as high as 128th in the NCAA Men’s Basketball NET rankings during Logie’s third season in Bozeman, marking Montana State’s best ranking during his tenure.

The 2024-25 season saw the Bobcats advance to the Big Sky tournament semifinals after finishing fifth in the conference regular-season standings. Logie guided the Cats to a dominant 11-3 record at home, winning seven of their last eight games in Worthington Arena thanks in part to a stretch of six straight home wins from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15. He earned his 300th career victory as a college basketball coach with an 80-71 victory at Weber State on Jan. 18. Montana State capped off a string of 10 straight conference tournament victories with an 80-60 win over Idaho State in the Big Sky tournament's third round before falling to Northern Colorado in the semifinals. Junior Brandon Walker was named honorable mention All-Big Sky after averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.2 minutes per game.

Logie opened his time in Bozeman by leading the Bobcats to their third straight Big Sky tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2023-24 season. The fifth-seeded Cats tallied three victories in Boise, Idaho, to win the conference tournament, becoming the lowest-seeded team to win the title since 1994 thanks to an 85-70 victory over Montana in the championship game. Logie was recognized as a finalist for the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Award, which recognizes the top rookie or first-year NCAA Division I head coach, after the Bobcats’ historic 2023-24 campaign.

"I'd like to thank athletic director Leon Costello and MSU President Brock Tessman for their continued belief and support,” Logie said. “This extension is yet another example of the tremendous commitment that MSU has provided for our men's basketball program to build the foundation needed in this new day and age of college athletics, where continuity, culture and retention are more important than ever. From day one three years ago, this community has embraced and supported us through an extraordinary time within college athletics. My family, staff and I couldn't be more excited about the direction the program is headed and know that the best is yet to come. We look forward to continuing to compete for Big Sky championships and NCAA Tournament appearances and can't wait to see Bobcat fans in the Brick this winter."

Logie’s fourth year in Bozeman will feature a familiar roster as the Bobcats seek to build on last season’s success. Montana State is set to return 10 players from the 2025-26 season, boasting a 100% retention rate of scholarship players from last season’s campaign, while adding three transfers and two freshmen to the roster. Three members of the coaching staff received updated coaching titles this summer, while Kenny Love joined the Bobcats as the sixth full-time member of the MSU coaching staff. Alongside Logie, Montana State men’s basketball will be guided by Zach Payne (associate head coach), Sam Scholl (associate head coach), Xavier Bishop (assistant coach), Shamrock Campbell (assistant coach) and Love (assistant coach) during the 2026-27 season.

