'It's our home': Montana State's Taco Dowler, Adam Jones bring youth camp to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler and running back Adam Jones have been working for six months to bring their youth camp to Bozeman.

On Saturday, hundreds of kids showed up to participate and hang out with their favorite Bobcats at Van Winkle Stadium.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State football players and youth campers pose for group photo at the Taco Dowler and Adam Jones football camp at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman on June 21, 2025.

"It’s important in the NIL world to get out and do something with your platform, and I think Adam and I kind of do that," Dowler said. "I think this is a really good way of getting into the community, bringing the football community together. And also making more Cats fans in the state."

Dowler mentioned being in the name, image and likeness era, and that’s exactly what makes this camp unique. Dowler and Jones are still in college playing for the Cats and have the ability to put on an event like this one.

"You know, we’re still playing," Jones said. "So, when the season rolls around, and these kids come find us after the games, that’s going to be pretty fun and pretty special to look back on these memories. And I know if I was a kid I would think this would be the coolest thing ever, so that’s kind of what we were thinking with this."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Taco Dowler signs autographs at his youth football camp at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman on June 21, 2025.

Dowler also put on camps in Billings earlier this week, and now he and Jones get to host the final sessions in Bozeman — a community that has taken both of them in and supported them.

"It’s meant everything, I can’t explain how much Bozeman embraced a Missoula kid like me and a Billings kid like Taco," Jones said. "This is my home. This is where I want to be for a large portion of my life, maybe raise my family here. So I’m just trying to figure out ways to give back and to use our platform at Montana State and just how strong the football community is, to do this, it’s been pretty special."

"This town has meant everything," Dowler said. "I get goosebumps when you’re talking about that. This town is special, it’s our home. (Adam and I) hated each other in high school because he kept beating me in state championships, him and Zac Crews and JJ Dolan, so having all three of those guys out here now making an impact in Bozeman is really special."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Adam Jones signing autographs at his youth football camp at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman on June 21, 2025.

As Dowler mentioned, one of the best parts of the camps they are putting on is that a handful of current players joined in to help run and organize them.

"Yeah, the coaches are great," Dowler said. "I wouldn’t have picked coaches I didn’t trust, and they’re running the whole thing. I mean, (Adam and I) are just behind the scenes, kind of bossing them around a little bit. They probably don’t like that too much, but they’re the ones putting this thing on. All the credit goes to them."