Q2 AOW: Built in Montana, Built for More — Taco Dowler’s rapid rise to stardom

BILLINGS — Taco Dowler has had a rapid ascension to stardom.

There are NIL deals for the Montana State wide receiver, such as the hats with the words ‘Taco Tuesday on a Saturday’ inside the shape of a taco. He’s also incredibly popular with the kids, as evidenced by nearly 300 attendees at his football camp at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

“I wanted to give back," Dowler told MTN Sports. "I think that’s my main mission. I’m built in Montana and built for more, so I wanted to do something more than myself and get out there in a community that gave so much to me and has kept me in Bozeman. Doing this stuff makes college football and being Taco Dowler so rewarding."

Taco has tremendous influence over the next generation. You’ll see signs and hats littering the stands of Bobcat Stadium as he wows fans with his skills as a return man and receiver, but his greatest impact might come after the games in Bozeman when he’s taking pictures and spending time with kids.

“I remember being a kid and looking up to Gabe Sulser and the Deming twins — he's a (Billings) Senior kid and a (Montana) Griz, so I don't know why — but they were my idols. It's really surreal and a full-circle moment that I'm that. Giving back to the kids, they're the next generation. They're going to be me one day, so if I can impact one kid then I've done my job," Dowler said.

Taco is, and always has been, a humble, soft-spoken guy, so this rise to level of local superstar has been a change of pace.

“I'm not famous by any means, but if I go to the store and get recognized that's a little more than it used to be," Dowler said. "I appreciate everyone that comes up to me. I'm good with shaking anyone's hand, give anyone a hug or kiss any babies, whatever it is. They're all awesome. The support has been next to none. I just feel like people think I'm a lot cooler than I actually am. I'm just a normal, dorky 5-foot-8 kid. I'm still the same Taco I was 10 years ago."