Faith Marshall, Holden Atkinson lead way into Sunday at Montana State Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Faith Marshall earned the goat tying victory lap during Saturday night’s performance and leads a contingent of five Bobcats atop the standings of that event entering Championship Sunday of the 2026 MSU Spring Rodeo.

“Faith’s having a great weekend,” said MSU coach Kyle Whitaker. “She’s tough. She’s super athletic and focused and that really showed tonight.”

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Montana State Spring Rodeo Night 3 Highlights

Marshall was one of two Bobcats to take top honors during Saturday night’s sold out performance that closed the long go-round of MSU Rodeo No. 2. Holden Atkinson earned a 78 in the bull riding, the only cowboy to make the eight-second ride.

In fact, Saturday night was one for the roughstock. Three of the five bareback riders made the whistle but only one saddle bronc rider completed his ride.

“These are a bunch of NFR and PBR bulls,” Whitaker said, “and it was a rank group of broncs, too.”

Montana State Spring Rodeo photos: Night 1 | Night 2

Like Atkinson, MSU’s Cole Gerhardt missed the fall with injury. Both made strong returns this weekend. Gerhardt marked a 68 in bareback on Saturday, and along with Jaden Whitman earned the fourth-best time in the team roping entering Sunday’s short go. MSU’s Ryley Mapston and Tahj Wells finished second in the long with.

The Bobcats found success in the timed events. Along with six finalists in the goat tying, MSU advanced four breakaway ropers and five barrel racers. Led by Mitch Detton and Cole Detton, six steer wrestlers wearing Blue and Gold vests will compete on Sunday, and seven of the 10 tie down ropers represent MSU.

“It would have been hard to match the high of (Friday) night,” Whitaker said. “But we’re set up good for the short go (on Sunday) and we had a lot of good performances today.”

