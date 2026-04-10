Photos: 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo

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Montana State's Cole Gerhardt competes in the bareback on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Jenae Whitaker competes in the goat tying during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana Western's Konnor Ward competes in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana Western's Konnor Ward and Carson Daniels compete in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Cooper McNiven competes in the saddle bronc on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Faith Marshall competes in the breakaway roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana Western's Teagen Arnold competes in the tie-down roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Anneliese McCurry competes in the barrel racing on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jackie Jensen

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