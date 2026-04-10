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Photos: 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo

Photos from the 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo on April 9-12 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Cole Gerhardt competes in the bareback on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Jenae Whitaker competes in the goat tying during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana Western's Konnor Ward competes in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana Western's Konnor Ward and Carson Daniels compete in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Cooper McNiven competes in the saddle bronc on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Faith Marshall competes in the breakaway roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana Western's Teagen Arnold competes in the tie-down roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Anneliese McCurry competes in the barrel racing on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen

Photos: 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo

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  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo
  • 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo

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Montana State's Cole Gerhardt competes in the bareback on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana Western's Cooper Pavkov competes in the steer wrestling on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Jenae Whitaker competes in the goat tying during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana Western's Konnor Ward competes in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana Western's Konnor Ward and Carson Daniels compete in the team roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Cooper McNiven competes in the saddle bronc on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Faith Marshall competes in the breakaway roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana Western's Teagen Arnold competes in the tie-down roping on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Anneliese McCurry competes in the barrel racing on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding on the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
Montana State's Tahj Wells competes in the bull riding during the first night of the Montana State Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, April 9, 2026.Jackie Jensen
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